The Big Bang Theory Has A Sheldon Cooper Mistake Most Fans Completely Missed

When a show runs for a really long time, continuity mistakes and storyline errors are bound to pop up — but this one from "The Big Bang Theory" feels just a little bit egregious, to be honest. So what is it? Sheldon Cooper, as played by Jim Parsons, is supposed to be allergic to cats, but then an entire episode centers around the fact that he adopts like, a dozen cats.

At the very beginning of the series — the show's third-ever episode "The Fuzzy Boots Corollary" — it's firmly established that Sheldon is allergic to felines, which doesn't feel particularly surprising based on his character; he's obsessed with cleanliness and order, so an allergy to household pets dovetails nicely with his need for everything to be proper and perfect (we all love our pets, but they make messes).

This character trait only becomes a problem in the show's fourth season — specifically, in the season's third episode "The Zazzy Substitution" — when Sheldon, smarting from a recent breakup with his first and only girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), gets a whole horde of cats as a "replacement" for his ex-girlfriend. He even names them things like Robert Oppenheimer, Otto Frisch, Enrico Fermi, and, uh, Zazzles, the last of which does not seem to be the name of a famous scientist. Sheldon's cat situation spirals so wildly out of control that his best friend Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) gets Sheldon's mom Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf) involved, and the cats move out of the apartment soon after she intervenes. Still, it's weird, and far from the only egregious error you can find throughout "The Big Bang Theory" if you pay attention.