Why Mayim Bialik's The Big Bang Theory Casting Makes No Sense

"The Big Bang Theory" may have broken its own reality by casting Mayim Bialik in its third season. That's because the show mentioned the actress (by identifying details, though not by name) back in season 1 — a reference that made her later appearance a bit more meta and paradoxical than the show usually gets.

Bialik comes up in the show's thirteenth episode, "The Bat Jar Conjecture," when Sheldon (Jim Parsons) gets booted from the core group's physics bowl team. In search of a new fourth member, the guys start brainstorming, and Raj's first idea is a bit out there. "You know who's apparently very smart, is the girl who played TV's Blossom," Kunal Nayyar's character says. "She got a PhD in neuroscience or something!"

It's a great bit in the moment, since Raj clearly isn't thinking practically and is sincere in his hope that Bialik (by that point known for her considerable studies as much as her on-screen role) will pop by to help them out. "Raj, we're not getting TV's Blossom to join our physics bowl team!" Johnny Galecki's always-annoying Leonard shot back, in a moment that seems perfectly designed to go viral later on.

Despite Raj's apparent moment of precognition, "The Big Bang Theory" team had no idea at that point that Bialik would one day end up with a major role on the show. In Jessica Radloff's book, "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," executive producer Steve Molaro said he came up with the idea of Sheldon meeting a character who's essentially a girl version of himself at the end of season 3, but had no idea whether or not the Amy character would ever return. For her part, Bialik says she had never seen "The Big Bang Theory" at the time of her audition — not even the "Blossom" shout-out.