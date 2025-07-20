The Big Bang Theory Received A Hilarious (But Useless) Honor From The City Of Pasadena
"The Big Bang Theory" might not be one of the best sitcoms of all time, but it's certainly one of the most popular. The show's character-driven, pseudo-nerdy quirkiness has left a mark on the genre, and projects like the upcoming "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off focusing on Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) are ready to expand the parent show's universe in new directions. With so many "The Big Bang Theory" characters who deserve their own spin-off series waiting in the wings, who knows how long the franchise will endure?
"The Big Bang Theory" has been such a pop culture juggernaut that it's even expanded its tendrils into the real world. The events of the show mostly take place in Pasadena, California, and in 2016, that city honored the CBS comedy by naming a street after the show. This, of course, is an absolutely useless honor in practice, and has almost certainly led to some people losing their cool with "TBBT" fans who excitedly emulate Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) "three knocks and a scream" knocking on the doors of businesses situated near the street signs. Still, it's a fun little nod to the sitcom's popularity, and shows how the city of Pasadena has embraced its science-minded sitcom heroes.
Unfortunately, Pasadena didn't go as far as renaming North Los Robles Avenue, where the show's central apartment building is located. Instead, it opted for a far smaller street that's actually much closer to an alley — but still, "The Big Bang Theory Way" does have a nice, if somewhat uncanny ring to it.
How you can visit The Big Bang Theory Way
Should you wish to visit The Big Bang Theory Way, it's a walking alley that starts from the southeast corner of Pasadena Memorial Park, just across the street from the Memorial Park metro station entrance. The alley runs three blocks from Holly Street to East Green Street, intersecting with Union Street and East Colorado Boulevard and meeting Exchange Alley on the way.
Don't expect the alley to be plastered with "The Big Bang Theory" memorabilia or murals of Sheldon and the gang, though. The Big Bang Theory Way is a nice, but comparatively unassuming walkway sprinkled with picnic tables, bars, and cafés — but also plenty of fences, parking lots, and imposing doorless brick walls. Still, despite its plain appearance, don't be surprised if you choose to visit and end up meeting like-minded tourists ... quite possibly ones wearing Green Lantern shirts.
"The Big Bang Theory" is available for purchase on physical media and it's currently streaming on HBO Max.