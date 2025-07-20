The Big Bang Theory Received A Hilarious (But Useless) Honor From The City Of Pasadena

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Big Bang Theory" might not be one of the best sitcoms of all time, but it's certainly one of the most popular. The show's character-driven, pseudo-nerdy quirkiness has left a mark on the genre, and projects like the upcoming "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off focusing on Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) are ready to expand the parent show's universe in new directions. With so many "The Big Bang Theory" characters who deserve their own spin-off series waiting in the wings, who knows how long the franchise will endure?

"The Big Bang Theory" has been such a pop culture juggernaut that it's even expanded its tendrils into the real world. The events of the show mostly take place in Pasadena, California, and in 2016, that city honored the CBS comedy by naming a street after the show. This, of course, is an absolutely useless honor in practice, and has almost certainly led to some people losing their cool with "TBBT" fans who excitedly emulate Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) "three knocks and a scream" knocking on the doors of businesses situated near the street signs. Still, it's a fun little nod to the sitcom's popularity, and shows how the city of Pasadena has embraced its science-minded sitcom heroes.

Unfortunately, Pasadena didn't go as far as renaming North Los Robles Avenue, where the show's central apartment building is located. Instead, it opted for a far smaller street that's actually much closer to an alley — but still, "The Big Bang Theory Way" does have a nice, if somewhat uncanny ring to it.