Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Was Bored By A Recurring Marvel Moment

With James Gunn at the helm of what was shaping up to be Marvel Studios' biggest gamble to date, the co-writer/director of "Guardians of the Galaxy" knew that he had to make these colorful characters convincing enough for audiences to resonate with. Given that Groot was a sentient tree-like alien in the comics with an extremely-limited vocabulary, Gunn knew that recruiting a star like Vin Diesel, whose distinct voice is as recognizable as his physical presence on screen, was necessary in making sure that every one of his deliveries of "I am Groot" was what was needed for the character.

In a recent interview with GQ's "Iconic Films" series, James Gunn discussed bringing Groot to life in the first film, specifying the challenges of adapting the character to screen in an already-established MCU. Gunn specified that while Rocket only understood Groot early on, a la Han Solo and Chewbacca, the rest of the characters developed a strong bond with him in the following years, learning to understand him too. This development is beautifully reflected in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," where Groot says, "I love you guys," which affirms the audience's investment in him over the course of nine years on the big screen. According to Gunn, he found the process of working with Vin on all the different utterances of "I am Groot" extremely tedious: