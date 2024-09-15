Chris Pratt Has One Condition To Return As Marvel's Star-Lord

In a post-credit scene at the end of 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Chris Pratt's Peter Quill can be seen eating cereal with his grandpa, having returned to earth following the events of the film. That movie itself seemed like somewhat of a farewell to the ragtag hero team led by Quill, with director James Gunn delivering a heart-warming sendoff before departing for his role as head of the newly-formed DC Studios. At the end of the post-credit scene, however, on-screen text promised that "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return," suggesting that while Gunn might be done with the saga, Pratt and Star-Lord were here to stay.

But without the director who'd taken the Guardians from a little-known Marvel property to a reliably popular blockbuster franchise, it was hard to imagine just how "legendary" Star-Lord's return would be. The tone of the "Guardians" movies was in large part defined by their director's off-kilter sensibility and humor, making the thought of a fourth film sans Gunn seem not just strange but, frankly, nonsensical.

That said, it's not as though other directors hadn't managed to evoke the same tone when directing the Guardians cast in their "Avengers" appearances, so yet another movie in the series didn't seem entirely unrealistic. Especially since, at the time, Pratt seemed game for another go-round. The actor told Variety that he'd perhaps return to the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord "down the road if something makes sense," adding, "It would be strange to continue [Star-Lord's] story without James [...] It would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films." Now, the "Jurassic World" star has doubled down on his support for his erstwhile director.