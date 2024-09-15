Chris Pratt Has One Condition To Return As Marvel's Star-Lord
In a post-credit scene at the end of 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Chris Pratt's Peter Quill can be seen eating cereal with his grandpa, having returned to earth following the events of the film. That movie itself seemed like somewhat of a farewell to the ragtag hero team led by Quill, with director James Gunn delivering a heart-warming sendoff before departing for his role as head of the newly-formed DC Studios. At the end of the post-credit scene, however, on-screen text promised that "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return," suggesting that while Gunn might be done with the saga, Pratt and Star-Lord were here to stay.
But without the director who'd taken the Guardians from a little-known Marvel property to a reliably popular blockbuster franchise, it was hard to imagine just how "legendary" Star-Lord's return would be. The tone of the "Guardians" movies was in large part defined by their director's off-kilter sensibility and humor, making the thought of a fourth film sans Gunn seem not just strange but, frankly, nonsensical.
That said, it's not as though other directors hadn't managed to evoke the same tone when directing the Guardians cast in their "Avengers" appearances, so yet another movie in the series didn't seem entirely unrealistic. Especially since, at the time, Pratt seemed game for another go-round. The actor told Variety that he'd perhaps return to the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord "down the road if something makes sense," adding, "It would be strange to continue [Star-Lord's] story without James [...] It would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films." Now, the "Jurassic World" star has doubled down on his support for his erstwhile director.
Chris Pratt's one condition for returning as Star-Lord
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" films are among Chris Pratt's best movies, and there's no doubt playing Star-Lord helped establish the actor as a bonafide star. So returning to the role was never going to be fully off the table. Still, that doesn't mean the actor wouldn't have some concerns about a new "Guardians" film.
Speaking to IGN, Pratt said that, for him, it's hard to imagine what such a movie would "look like," claiming that he would assess the possibility "on a case-by-case basis." Still, the actor remains open to the idea, adding, "I love the character. It changed my life. If it came along and it made sense and I felt like it was a story worth telling, then I'd certainly, certainly be open to it. I love playing Star-Lord." But it seems there is one condition that would have to be met in order for Pratt to return to the role of Star-Lord. The actor said:
"It'd be tough to do without James [Gunn] and you'd have to find an apparatus by which to maintain the tone that he so expertly creates, and it's kind of hard because he's truly one of a kind. And it would have to be with his blessing, so we'll see."
So, before Peter Quill gets to finish his character arc, Gunn himself would have to sign off on the whole thing. Which isn't really all that surprising, given how intimately the director — who's currently filming his upcoming Superman movie for DC — is tied to the franchise. While the terms of Gunn's deal with DC remain unconfirmed, it seems unlikely he'd be allowed to have too much creative input on a fourth "Guardians" film. But that doesn't mean he can't give his personal blessing to the actors involved.
This isn't the first time Chris Pratt has sided with James Gunn
James Gunn and his "Guardians" cast clearly established a strong bond across their trilogy and Chris Pratt's latest deference to his former director is indicative of how that bond endures. Following the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in 2017, Gunn was fired from the franchise by Disney over a series of tweets he'd made decades prior. Not only was Marvel somehow on Gunn's side the entire time after his departure, but the stars of the popular franchise also stood behind their director.
Chris Pratt was one of many cast members who signed an open letter supporting Gunn's reinstatement as director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, in which the actors expressed their "love, support, and gratitude" for the filmmaker. That same sentiment doesn't appear to have wavered in the years since, and Pratt's comments about consulting Gunn ahead of another "Guardians" movie is a testament to that.
It also makes it interesting for Marvel Studios given Gunn's current position as co-head of DC Studios alongside his creative partner Peter Safran. If we do see the Guardians return for a fourth outing, how involved would — or could — Gunn be? Or, considering the director previously stated there would be no "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4," would Marvel pushing ahead with a new movie in the saga cause the relationship with Gunn to sour completely?