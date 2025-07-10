Universal Studios Just Promised The Goriest Halloween Horror Nights Maze Of All Time
"Terrifier" villain Art the Clown has come a long way since his humble origins in the indie horror anthology film "All Hallows' Eve." These days, he's a bona fide box office draw, as the "Terrifier" movie series can't stop passing box office milestones — an impressive accomplishment when you consider that the films have a reputation for making audience members physically sick in theaters. That said, the evil clown's influence is growing, as "Terrifier" is the latest horror franchise to receive its own Halloween Horror Nights maze at Universal Studios. Suffice it to say, there will be blood.
The event, which opens at the Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood on August 29, 2025, and September 4, respectively, promises to be one of Universal's goriest outings to date. Modeled after Art's Funhouse, participants will have to endure bloodbaths at the Clown Cafe, the horrors of revolting bathrooms, and other haunted hotspots where Art has caused carnage in the past. What's more, those who dare enter will have to put up with unbearable stenches and relive some of the most gruesome scenes of the movies ... and they aren't for the squeamish.
If that isn't brutal enough, participants can also expect to run into Art's creepy little sidekicks, Little Pale Girl and Victoria, both of whom share his appetite for causing mayhem. If you're one of the people who threw up and walked out of any of the "Terrifier" movies, this event probably isn't for you. However, horror fans might see it as a fun way to hang out with Art and the gang until their next cinematic adventure slashes its way onto screens.
Art the Clown will also return in Terrifier 4
Art the Clown might be moving into the world of theme park mazes, but he hasn't forgotten about his roots, either. Damien Leone is currently working on "Terrifier 4," which might be Art's final movie, and the plan is to dig into the clown's sadistic origin story and reveal why he turned into a homicidal monster. Leone claims that it will be the franchise's most ambitious and emotional outing yet, and it will undoubtedly up the ante when it comes to the gore.
Of course, it will be interesting to see if Leone will be able to resist resurrecting Art down the line. The fact of the matter is that audiences love this sadistic creep, and he's become a pop culture phenomenon who has crossed over into everything from Universal's Halloween Haunted Nights events to the "Call of Duty" video games. People can't get enough of Art the Clown, and they will probably demand to see more of him if the "Terrifier" franchise continues to hack-n-slash its way to box office success.