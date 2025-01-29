Terrifier 4 Will Finally Reveal Art The Clown's Origin Story

After "Terrifier 2" became a surprise hit in 2022, the saga's murderous mute harlequin Art the Clown returned for more bloody mayhem in 2024's "Terrifier 3," one of the nastiest horror movies ever made. Whether you had the stomach to watch Art's unhinged killing spree unfold in that latest installment or not, you have to give it to franchise creator Damien Leone for managing to top the utter depravity of his previous effort.

The director had set a precedent with the first film in the series, 2016's "Terrifier," wherein he did everything he could to advertise the fact that his splatter-fest was not your typical Hollywood slasher. Heck, Art sawed a woman in half from the pelvic region to the head in that movie. Yet somehow every subsequent entry in the saga has managed to up the violence level, leaving fans to wonder how on earth Leone will outdo the barbarity of the recent threequel with his upcoming "Terrifier 4."

After "Terrifier 3" absolutely killed it at the box office, a follow-up was guaranteed, and it seems the upcoming fourth installment might well be the last. In October of 2024, Leone spoke to Variety, telling the outlet that he couldn't see the franchise "going further than one or two more films." We haven't yet had any official confirmation of whether the fourth movie will in fact be the last "Terrifier" installment, but a new Instagram post from Leone seems to suggest that will be the case. What's more, the director has revealed that his script for "Terrifier 4" will finally reveal the origin story of Art the Clown, who thus far has remained somewhat of a mystery as he's embarked on his viscera-filled misadventures.