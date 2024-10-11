The Biggest Unanswered Questions From Terrifier 3
Spoilers for "Terrifier 3" follow.
It's Halloween season, which means it's time for the return of Art the Clown. A modern-day slasher icon, Art has become a big Halloween staple, primarily because the first two "Terrifier" films are set during Halloween. Now, here comes "Terrifier 3," which changes things up by setting most of its horror action around Christmas (although, yes, there are a few scenes set during Halloween season, too). The "Terrifier" films have become known for their gruesome violence, and "Terrifier 3" is no exception. It's a movie by sickos for sickos (we mean that in a complimentary way, we swear), and folks craving more gore from Art will not be disappointed. As we said in our positive review of the new film:
"It's the gore that will test most viewers, fascinating some and sickening others. No one can be blamed for not wanting what these scenes are selling: depictions of victims (some sympathetic and wholly innocent, some delightfully oafish) being transformed into piles of meat as slowly and meticulously as possible by a demonic serial killer taking chaotic delight in his own work. The violence is staggering on its own, and there are effects in this film that genuinely boggle the mind and test the senses."
"Terrifier" franchise writer and director Damien Leone has already confirmed there will be a "Terrifier 4," which means that "Terrifier 3" leaves some stuff up in the air. With that in mind, here are some unanswered questions we have about "Terrifier 3."
What's Art the Clown's goal now?
The first "Terrifier" movie made it seem like Art the Clown was just some random psycho in a clown costume, killing for fun. And maybe that was exactly the case for that film. But "Terrifier 2" added a supernatural element by raising Art from the dead. "Terrifier 3" keeps that trend going: Art is one again resurrected, and is now working in service of a demonic entity. This demon was represented by the child-like Little Pale Girl in "Terrifier 2," while the demon then inhabited the body of Art's surviving victim Victoria Heyes in "Terrifier 3." But the demon is vanquished at the end of "Terrifer 3," which begs the question: what's next for Art? Will the demon be revived for "Terrifier 4" and continue working with Art? Or will everyone's favorite murder clown strike out on his own? If we're being honest, we hope it's the latter — Art is a better character when he's acting independently.
Is Art the Clown immortal?
So we have to ask: is Art the Clown pretty much immortal at this point? Art has been killed multiple times by now, and he just keeps coming back. As mentioned above, Art's continued survival is due to demonic forces, but the question has to be asked: can he ever be stopped? Sure, most horror movie slashers are more or less immortal so that filmmakers can keep making sequels (just look at Freddy, and Jason, and Chucky, three examples that come back over and over again despite their apparent deaths), and that seems to be the current case for the "Terrifier" franchise. But you have to wonder if there's an endgame anywhere in sight. Can Art the Clown ever really be stopped, or will he just keep coming back again and again ... and again? It seems that as long as there's an audience craving more and more of Art's graphic violence, he'll live to kill another day.
Is Jonathan Shaw really dead?
The "Terrifier" franchise is known for its extreme gore and unflinching violence. But a curious thing happens in "Terrifier 3": a major character seemingly dies off screen. During the movie's big climactic scene, final girl Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) is shown a bloody skull and first made to believe it belongs to her little cousin Gabbie (Antonella Rose). However, a few minutes later, a pair of glasses are placed onto the skull — glasses that belong to Sienna's little brother Jonathan (Elliot Fullam). The implication is clear: the skull belongs to Jonathan. Or does it ... ? If we're being honest here, we have to say: yes, yes it does. It's pretty obvious that writer-director Damien Leone avoided showing Jonathan's death just to better pull off this twist. But since we never actually see Jonathan die in the movie, there are bound to be people who wonder if this is some sort of cruel trick being played on Sienna, and that Jonathan might still be alive.
Is Sienna Shaw going to hell?
During the big climactic scene of "Terrifier 3," a literal gateway to hell opens up in the floor, swallowing up Sienna's cousin Gabbie in the process. Sienna tries to save the kid, but ultimately fails. It's probably safe to assume that at some point in "Terrifier 4," Sienna is going to go on a mission to save Gabbie. Which means that, somehow, Sienna is going to go to hell. Just how that happens remains to be seen, and raises all sorts of other questions (just how easy is it to go to hell? And then, how easy will it be to escape?). Then again, maybe Damien Leone will go in a completely different direction and leave Gabbie trapped in hell forever. It wouldn't be the first time the franchise has done something cruel and shocking, after all. But this is all just speculation. For now, we'll just have to wait and see where the "Terrifier" franchise goes next.