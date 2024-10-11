The Biggest Unanswered Questions From Terrifier 3

Spoilers for "Terrifier 3" follow.

It's Halloween season, which means it's time for the return of Art the Clown. A modern-day slasher icon, Art has become a big Halloween staple, primarily because the first two "Terrifier" films are set during Halloween. Now, here comes "Terrifier 3," which changes things up by setting most of its horror action around Christmas (although, yes, there are a few scenes set during Halloween season, too). The "Terrifier" films have become known for their gruesome violence, and "Terrifier 3" is no exception. It's a movie by sickos for sickos (we mean that in a complimentary way, we swear), and folks craving more gore from Art will not be disappointed. As we said in our positive review of the new film:

"It's the gore that will test most viewers, fascinating some and sickening others. No one can be blamed for not wanting what these scenes are selling: depictions of victims (some sympathetic and wholly innocent, some delightfully oafish) being transformed into piles of meat as slowly and meticulously as possible by a demonic serial killer taking chaotic delight in his own work. The violence is staggering on its own, and there are effects in this film that genuinely boggle the mind and test the senses."

"Terrifier" franchise writer and director Damien Leone has already confirmed there will be a "Terrifier 4," which means that "Terrifier 3" leaves some stuff up in the air. With that in mind, here are some unanswered questions we have about "Terrifier 3."