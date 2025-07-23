A Spider-Man Actor Could Have Starred In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

If you become Spider-Man for an entire generation of movie-goers, your cinematic legacy is always guaranteed. No matter what you do, you will always be Spider-Man for the kids that grew up watching your movies, and with Tom Holland, that's a darn good thing, as the British actor's attempts to explore other characters and styles haven't exactly panned out thus far. The young star is undeniably talented, but for whatever reason, he's yet to emphatically establish himself outside of his three Spidey movies and multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances.

There was the uninspired action adventure outing "Uncharted," which, as video game adaptations go, wasn't the best (though it was hardly the bomb of the decade that was "Borderlands"). His starring role in Doug Liman's "Chaos Walking" also failed to cause much of a stir, and his attempts to save the bloated mess that was the Russo brothers' "Cherry" couldn't redeem that ill-fated crime drama. Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room" was ... okay, and while Holland's 2020 Netflix movie "The Devil All The Time" provided a glimpse of the actor's raw talent — something he'll no doubt be hoping to showcase in all its glory with his role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming "The Odyssey" adaptation — it didn't feel like the big non-Marvel breakthrough we've all been waiting for from him.

Would things have been different for the young actor had he shown up in a "Jurassic World" movie? Back in 2017, when Holland's star was on the rise following his first official Spidey flick, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," his career could have taken a different turn when he came close to starring in a "Jurassic World" movie that would have added an early $1 billion+ hit to his résumé.