Why The Squid Game Season 3 VIPs Performances Are Actually So Bad

Season 3 of "Squid Game" revived one of its oldest fan complaints: viewers really don't like those VIP characters, and not just because they're supposed to be evil. The problem with the VIPs, as English speakers everywhere have complained for years, is that they don't sound like real English speakers, or even like human beings. Their voices have an uncanny valley quality, like we're watching a bunch of aliens do their best human impressions. Viewers keep asking why such a well-written show has seemingly dropped the ball in this one field. In a response to a recent TikTok video (shown below) making fun of the VIPs' acting, one of the VIP actors, Bryan Bucco, shed some light on what exactly went wrong.

"Those are the English dubs. I was the actual actor. What's being played here isn't my voice," Bucco explained, adding, "Some of the actors' voices are more noticeably changed. It seems they did use voice actors to try and sound like us. I don't even want to s*** on my voice actor either because I think he did fine, I'm sure it wasn't easy for him to say his lines either."

He noted that Netflix is releasing different versions of the show depending on which dub you're watching. The first one featured Bucco's actual voice, and the second one featured the replacement voice dubbed over him. The first one sounds better, but neither performance can manage to make the clunky dialogue sound natural. "I think whoever is contracted to do the dubbing, does ALL of the dubbing," Bucco speculated. "The Korean version shouldn't have English dubs. If there are some in the Korean version, it would have to be due to specific lines having to be re-recorded for clarity."

For the English dubbed version of "Squid Game," the English-speaking characters were also dubbed over, even though you'd think the show wouldn't need to do that. The purpose of this seems to be to provide consistency between the voices for the regular dubbed Korean characters — whose voices viewers can instinctively tell are coming from a recording studio, not from the people on screen — and the actual English-speaking characters, whose delivery wouldn't have a dubbed quality at all. In the versions of the show with the original Korean dialogue and English subtitles, most of the VIP voices aren't dubbed.