Squid Game Season 3 Somehow Makes The VIPs Even More Disgusting

Put down your champagne and golden animal masks if you're not up to date on the third and final season of "Squid Game." Spoilers lie ahead!

Hey, remember that one thing that pretty much nobody liked in the debut season of "Squid Game" back in 2021? You know, those wealthy "VIPs" who travel to South Korea from all over the world to watch people fight to the death and bet on the outcomes? Well, they're back in season 3!

Unfortunately, "Squid Game" also decided to up the ante on just how gross these guys and gals are in season 3. We know from season 1 that the impossibly wealthy VIPs spend their time in a private room overlooking the game floor, where they drink and don gilded disguises to prevent anyone, even each other, from seeing who they really are. (At this point, I'm assuming that these people might be massive public figures within this fictional universe, although that assumption is challenged in season 3. Put a pin in that.) In the third episode of season 3, though, we watch as the guards clean up bodies during a new and seriously nefarious take on "Hide and Seek," yet another childhood "favorite." When a player attacks one pink-cloaked guard, a second guard shoots and kills the player ... but these aren't regular guards. They're two VIPs on a little field trip of sorts.

The guard who was attacked, a nameless white man, says "Mamma mia!" after nearly being killed by a player, which is definitely what I would utter if a desperate, crazed person tried to murder me and then was shot to death seconds later. He's met by another VIP, a woman, who fired at the player; she describes the experience as a "blast," and neither of them seems to care that their faces are visible. (Yeah, I groaned too.) Aside from these crimes against humor, the VIPs are responsible for one of the most despicable twists in the entire season.