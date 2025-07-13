The Big Bang Theory Prop That Haunts Kaley Cuoco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've watched "The Big Bang Theory" in its entirety, you probably know what I'm talking about when I mention "the painting." On the massively popular CBS sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) is initially the only woman on the series, but in season 3, two more female leads join the cast: Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler and Melissa Rauch's Bernadette Rostenkowski. Amy is immediately infatuated with and fascinated by Penny, and in the season 5 episode "The Rothman Disintegration," this comes to a head when Amy buys Penny an astonishingly large painting of them for no real occasion (it's ostensibly to "thank" Penny for being a good friend). When Amy unveils the painting, Penny is horrified, and apparently, Cuoco felt that way in real life too.

In a behind-the-scenes video filmed on the set of Penny's apartment featuring Cuoco and her co-star Johnny Galecki — who played Leonard Hofstadter, Penny's on-again, off-again boyfriend turned husband on "The Big Bang Theory" — Cuoco specifically mentioned the painting and her feelings towards it. "The Penny-Amy painting," she said. "We were laughing so hard it took us about a good two minutes so we could actually say the dialogue. We were just, like ... the tears were coming down. That painting will haunt me."

Elsewhere, in Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Radloff and writer and executive producer Steve Molaro noted that the painting now lives on the lot named for Lorre at Warner Bros. in California. Molaro went on to say that he knows exactly how the painting came to be, and its backstory is perfect:

"I remember at the time, Robin [Green] and Kristy [Cecil], the line producers, called me and said it was getting made, and wanted to know if Penny should not look entirely happy in the picture. I don't think we had even figured that out, but since it was getting made, I was like, 'Sure, that seems funny.' And to me, the best part of this picture is this frozen, not-entirely-real half smile on Penny's face while Amy has this real smile. And Chuck knew that if we hung it on the fourth wall that the audience doesn't see, that it could be there but you'd never have to actually see it, which is where it ends up."

"I was very proud of that because I realized there's a wall in that apartment we never see that it could be hanging on forever," Lorre agreed. (Put a pin in that; I'll explain). Bialik and Cuoco also talked to Radloff about the painting, and they both recognized it for the true horror it is.