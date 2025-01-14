How Amy's 'Girl Crush' On Penny In The Big Bang Theory Helped Her Character Grow

In the third season of "The Big Bang Theory," Penny — the show's sole female lead up until that point played by Kaley Cuoco — finally got some girlfriends in the form of Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). The two were a great addition to the series, but when it comes to great character dynamics, there's no question that Amy's initial girl crush — and borderline obsession — with Penny is particularly funny, and according to the show's writers, it ended up elevating Amy's character to new heights.

As executive producer and eventual showrunner Steve Molaro told Jessica Radloff in her book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," he was inspired to give Amy a character trait he understood on an innate level, and it led to a phenomenal on-screen bond with Penny. "Amy had a desperate craving for a social life that she never had, and I understand that," Molaro said. "It was nice to be able to take some of those feelings and experiences from high school and have a place to put them with Amy. The desperation of wanting someone to think you were their best friend. And not only someone, but someone as cool and popular as Penny. I know that feeling. I've said those words that Amy said. So to have that outlet was extremely cathartic."

"Initially, Amy was just an offshoot of Sheldon. But that didn't work at all," creator and showrunner Chuck Lorre said in the book, referring to the fact that Amy is introduced initially as a love interest for Jim Parsons' lead character Sheldon Cooper. "So all right, it was a baby step. And then when she became enamored with Penny — to have a friendship with a woman like that — meant so much to her." Lorre said that the show evolved because it was "seen through different eyes," and it was due to Molaro's decision to take the show to a personal level. "It opened the door to stories that wouldn't have been told otherwise," Lorre said.