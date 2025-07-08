Why A Batman Beyond Revival Series Won't Happen, According To Star Will Friedle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a certain generation of DC fans, there's nothing quite like "Batman Beyond." The series is set in a future version of Gotham City where the young Terry McGinnis has taken up the mantle of Batman by donning a high-tech suit and is being mentored by an aging Bruce Wayne. Taking place in the same timeline as "Batman: The Animated Series," the show was relatively short-lived, lasting just three seasons between 1999 and 2001. Yet, it is no less beloved, particularly now as nostalgia has caught up with it. Unfortunately, those holding out for a revival would do well to temper expectations.

Will Friedle, who voiced Terry McGinnis in the original series, recently spoke at the Animate! Columbus 2025 convention (per Comicbook.com). During the event, he was asked about a possible "Batman Beyond" revival. Even just a few years ago, Friedle said he wanted to see such a thing happen. Unfortunately, some crucial things have changed — namely, the passing of Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman. Here's what Friedle had to say about it:

"If you asked me that question three years ago, the answer would be, 'Oh my god, yes. Get me in front of the microphone right now.' Now that Kevin's gone, I don't know if I could do it again. I think they would need to recast both roles. Being Terry and not having him answer as Bruce, I don't think I could do it."

Conroy, who became the definitive voice of Batman, passed away in 2022. The actor lent his voice to the character many, many times over the years, beginning with "Batman: The Animated Series." For many fans, he remains the "one true Batman," and many of the actors who worked with him over the years feel the same. As such, it's difficult for Friedle to imagine picking up where he left off without Conroy. It's hard not to respect that.