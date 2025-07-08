Why A Batman Beyond Revival Series Won't Happen, According To Star Will Friedle
For a certain generation of DC fans, there's nothing quite like "Batman Beyond." The series is set in a future version of Gotham City where the young Terry McGinnis has taken up the mantle of Batman by donning a high-tech suit and is being mentored by an aging Bruce Wayne. Taking place in the same timeline as "Batman: The Animated Series," the show was relatively short-lived, lasting just three seasons between 1999 and 2001. Yet, it is no less beloved, particularly now as nostalgia has caught up with it. Unfortunately, those holding out for a revival would do well to temper expectations.
Will Friedle, who voiced Terry McGinnis in the original series, recently spoke at the Animate! Columbus 2025 convention (per Comicbook.com). During the event, he was asked about a possible "Batman Beyond" revival. Even just a few years ago, Friedle said he wanted to see such a thing happen. Unfortunately, some crucial things have changed — namely, the passing of Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman. Here's what Friedle had to say about it:
"If you asked me that question three years ago, the answer would be, 'Oh my god, yes. Get me in front of the microphone right now.' Now that Kevin's gone, I don't know if I could do it again. I think they would need to recast both roles. Being Terry and not having him answer as Bruce, I don't think I could do it."
Conroy, who became the definitive voice of Batman, passed away in 2022. The actor lent his voice to the character many, many times over the years, beginning with "Batman: The Animated Series." For many fans, he remains the "one true Batman," and many of the actors who worked with him over the years feel the same. As such, it's difficult for Friedle to imagine picking up where he left off without Conroy. It's hard not to respect that.
Batman Beyond could make a comeback - but with a new cast
If Conroy were still with us, who knows? What we know for sure is that DC Studios is in the midst of launching a new vision for the DC Universe, kicking off in earnest with James Gunn's "Superman" this summer. But the reboot of the DCU also includes animated shows, live-action series, and even video games. And while there are currently no plans for a "Batman Beyond" project, such a thing does feel, in some way, inevitable. It would just mean more of a reboot or pursuing the concept in a new medium rather than a revival of the original series.
Warner Bros. has, for years, had interest in pursuing a "Batman Beyond" movie, with Clint Eastwood eyed as Bruce Wayne for an abandoned version from years ago. But that's truly just the tip of the iceberg. In more recent years, the studio has toyed with several other versions of Terry McGinnis and Bruce Wayne teaming up on the big screen.
An animated "Batman Beyond" movie, à la "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," was in development at one point. It was later scrapped. The big one came in 2023 when "The Flash" disappointed at the box office. Had that film been a success, WB was looking to make a "Batman Beyond" movie starring Michael Keaton.
The larger point is that Warner Bros. and DC seem to be very interested in using this concept as a springboard for something bigger. There were even rumors that a video game based on the "Batman Beyond" animated series was in development at RockSteady, though that was never confirmed. In any case, it still feels like this is a property within the larger DC Comics canon that has a lot of juice left to squeeze. Just don't expect Friedle to be front-and-center, in light of these recent comments.
