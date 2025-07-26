Tom Hardy's Wildest Role Came In This Crime Biography That Bent The Truth

Trank had been in director jail for a few years after his 2015 "Fantastic Four" reboot was an unmitigated disaster, but with "Capone," he was given free rein. Trank wrote, directed, and edited "Capone," and it's his singular vision that captures infamous gangster Al Capone (Hardy) in his final years as he's dying from complications due to neurosyphilis. Previous presentations of the gangster best known as "Scarface" (long before the fictional Tony Montana ever had anything to do with the moniker) have mostly presented him as a nigh-infallible figure, the mob boss to end all mob bosses, but Trank's version, which takes some liberties with the real-life events, renders him as a deeply flawed, broken man consumed by his past. "Capone" has more in common with the otherworldly dream-like storytelling of "The Sopranos" than it does with something like "The Godfather," but that works because it's ultimately more of a horror movie than a gangster story.

Capone won quite a few battles with other gangsters and the law in his life, but in this movie, he's slowly losing one with his own body and mind as they deteriorate and there's nothing he can do about it. His reality becomes the viewer's and we see the horrific delusions he suffers, his mind torturing him as his body begins to totally fall apart. Trank doesn't spare us the nitty-gritty of Capone's slow death, showing a number of dignity-destroying moments, including Capone losing control of his bowels in bed. ("If you hate this movie, that's perfectly fine because you're reacting to something that's pretty real," Trank told THR. "I've dealt with people late in their lives in my own family, who are defecating themselves. It's a real thing. That happens in life. Was I being exploitative about it as far how much poop I dressed onto the bed? Yeah, I went a little overboard, but that's what I wanted to do. It's an impressionistic film, and it's meant to make a statement.") It's nasty, but it's also an effective reminder that we're all subject to our own mortality.