Don Cheadle's Breakout TV Role Was In This Canceled Betty White Spin-Off Series

These days, almost everyone knows the name Don Cheadle. He's become a household name over the years by always bringing his absolute best whether the movie is a big budget crowd-pleasing blockbuster like "Iron Man 3" or a heavy historical drama like "Hotel Rwanda," with some truly incredible performances in his filmography. While he's mostly known for his dramatic roles, he also has serious comedic chops, displaying his ability to get hilariously weird in things like the Funny or Die "Captain Planet with Don Cheadle" viral web series. Before he was showing off in superhero movies or even making us all laugh as the weirdest take on a classic cartoon this side of the 1987 "Masters of the Universe" flick, however, Don Cheadle got his breakout role on an ill-fated "The Golden Girls" spin-off called "The Golden Palace."

Though "The Golden Girls" was such a big hit that it seemed like anything related would do well, "The Golden Palace" sadly just didn't have the same staying power as its progenitor. That was largely because one of the Golden Girls, Dorothy (Bea Arthur), was absent from "The Golden Palace," but with Don Cheadle, three Golden Girls, and Cheech Marin, the show should have at least stood a chance.