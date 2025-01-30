The Only Recurring Actors Still Alive From The Golden Girls

If you're making a list of the most timeless sitcoms ever produced, "The Golden Girls" has to be at or near the top. Yes, it's so very 1980s with its Miami fashions and decor, but its themes and sense of humor have aged better than most hit series of its era. At any moment, you can hop on Hulu, click on a random episode, and know you'll laugh yourself silly while watching Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), Rose Nylund (Betty White), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) get in some kind of jam and ultimately be reminded of the importance and power of friendship.

The writing on "The Golden Girls" was always sharp (it won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series twice), but the secret to its seven years of sustained success (it ranked in the Nielsen ratings top ten for all but its final season) was undoubtedly its cast. Arthur, McClanahan, White, and Getty were a perfect fit from day one, with each actor getting ample opportunity to step into the spotlight multiple times a season — which is why all four performers won Emmys before the series ended in 1992.

Given that "The Golden Girls" has been off the air for 33 years, it shouldn't come as a surprise that many of the fabulous actors who appeared on the show are no longer with us. This includes its terrific recurring cast members, who added indelible color to the show's mixture of zaniness and heartfelt sentiment. There are, however, still some familiar faces out in the world doing their thing (whether it's acting or something else). Let's peruse "The Golden Girls" talent roster.