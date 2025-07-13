Johnny Galecki Based His Big Bang Theory Character On A Real Person

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Actors all have a process, right? Method performers like Daniel Day-Lewis, Christian Bale, and, uh, Jared Leto go to pretty extreme lengths to find truth and reality in their performances, often living as their characters to really delve into their fictional psyches. (Also, I'm sorry that I mentioned Leto in the same sentence as Day-Lewis and Bale.) As Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter on "The Big Bang Theory" for the show's entire run, told Jessica Radloff in her book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," he also took a very thorough approach to creating his character on Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's hit CBS series. Though Galecki didn't go full Method, he did utilize childhood memories ... and an unexpected animal.

"I grew up with Tommy from the age of seven," Galecki told Radloff of his childhood friend Tommy Loeper, who apparently inspired Leonard. "He had a specific way about him that never left me. I still remember his posture. Leonard was really Tommy Loeper, but I also based the posture and physicality on a meerkat. That's where the clasped hands came from. With almost every character, I try to base them on people I admire. And I often go through animal photos because an animal is never putting on a persona or falseness. You look at a photo of a panther, for example, and the photos are pure, and that's an ingredient I try to choose for each character. So when I saw this photo of three meerkats looking up with their paws clasped, I thought it made sense."

Funnily enough, Galecki also used another famous sitcom character as inspiration ... only for the actor to later appear on "The Big Bang Theory" at his request. "I also based the character on Judd Hirsch's character in 'Taxi,'" Galecki revealed, referencing Hirsch's series lead Alex Reiger — and it's an appropriate comparison, because both Leonard and Alex are the more "level-headed" members of their respective ensembles. "Not in terms of mannerism of performance, but as far as the purpose that the character would serve. And that's why I asked Judd if he'd be willing to play my dad in the season 9 finale."

"I mean, the fact that he looked to a meerkat for some of Leonard's mannerisms with the hands together and the head up, is one of the many reasons why Johnny is awesome," writer and executive producer Steve Molaro also told Radloff. "If you really look, Leonard carries his body differently than Johnny. It was fascinating to watch."