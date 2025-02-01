A Scrapped Sheldon & Leonard Joke Could Have Changed The Big Bang Theory

In the season 9 finale and season 10 premiere of "The Big Bang Theory," Mary (who made regular appearances on the series) and Alfred (who made his debut in "The Convergence Convergence") meet while they're both attending the rehearsal dinner for Leonard and Penny's vow renewal, and in a twist that makes everybody but Penny really uncomfortable, they get along a little too well. (Penny, for her part, just thinks it's really funny.) They get along so well, in fact, that after they both realize they totally hate Beverly, Mary agrees to head back to the hotel with Alfred; even though they both happen to be staying there, it's pretty obvious the show wants us to think something's going to happen between them.

Then, in the season 10 premiere "The Conjugal Conjecture," everyone heads to the ceremony itself, and it's quite clear that they all believe Alfred and Mary hooked up. Sheldon, for one, is deeply disturbed. In fact, as the episode opens, the couple of the hour, Leonard and Penny, are being kept awake on the night before their wedding by Sheldon yammering in the room next to theirs wondering if Leonard's father is doing "unspeakable" things to his mother. ("Your parents are old. Anything unspeakable was finished by 9:30. Go to sleep," Penny quips.)

Sheldon is uncomfortable at the idea that he, Leonard, and Penny would continue cohabitating after a potential hookup — declaring that "a grown man living with his brother and his brother's wife is weird" — but at the wedding, both Alfred and Mary deny that anything physical happened and say they just talked. (Naturally, Sheldon approaches Alfred and bluntly asks him, "So, did you defile my mother or not?") Still, Alfred and Mary do say they plan to visit each other after they head home from the wedding, but the issue simply never comes up again.