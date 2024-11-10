The Worst Episode Of The Big Bang Theory, According To IMDb

According to fans, the season 9 premiere of "The Big Bang Theory," titled "The Matrimonial Momentum," totally stinks — and honestly, I get why. It's a pretty cruddy episode. After the show's season 8 finale "The Commitment Deterioration" — where Leonard admits that he kissed another woman while dating Penny during the couple's drive to Las Vegas, where they're planning to elope — the show leaves the two in a pretty awkward situation, wherein Penny still wants to marry the man she loves but is understandably shocked by his admission. They go through with the wedding anyway without any of their friends or loved ones present; instead, they live-stream the slapdash ceremony for everybody back home, and their friends barely watch it anyway because Sheldon is making such a fuss about the fact that Amy asked him for a break from their relationship (which also happens in the season 8 finale). Amy dumps Sheldon in front of everyone, nobody pays attention to Penny and Leonard's wedding, and even after their nuptials, Penny is still holding a grudge against her new husband. When she finds out the girl Leonard kissed works with him and much of the rest of the gang at CalTech, the two have an even bigger fight and go to their own apartments alone during their first night as a married couple.

"The Big Bang Theory" works best when it keeps the whole gang together, and obviously, "The Matrimonial Momentum" does the opposite of that. Not only that but shoving one breakup and one almost-breakup into the same season premiere just sucks all the humor out of the situation, especially because, to be honest, both Sheldon and Leonard behave abominably toward their partners. Fortunately, the show course corrects by the end of the series. This is definitely a really, really bad episode of "The Big Bang Theory," but which other episodes do fans hate?