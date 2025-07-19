Why Adult Swim's Rick And Morty Voice Actors Didn't Return For The Anime

If you were wondering why season 8 of "Rick and Morty" took so long to air, you can blame "Rick and Morty: The Anime," which was released in 2024. The one-season experiment fell flat with both viewers and critics, mainly because it wasn't particularly funny, interesting, or even pleasant to watch. It was the sort of thing that should've been a five-minute short, not a 10-episode season of television. And judging by the series' abysmal 3 out of 10 rating on IMDb, I'm hardly the only viewer to come to this conclusion.

Of the many qualities that hurt the series, a big one was the lack of any of the original voice actors of the main series. Neither Ian Cardoni (the new voice actor for Rick) nor Harry Beldon (the voice actor for Morty) provided their talents to the English dub for the anime; it's a creative decision that really cemented the idea that this wasn't a true "Rick and Morty" project, something that regular viewers of the animated sitcom would feel compelled to watch for completion's sake if nothing else.

In a 2024 interview, executive producer Joseph Chou explained the decision to go with a completely different cast for the anime series: