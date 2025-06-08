Rick And Morty Season 8's Tone Was Influenced By An Emmy-Winning HBO Series

"We could be doing so much with these kids as adults," Marder explained further. "I know the writer, Jess Lacher, connected to that fantasy of what if you could go back to high school or back to college, knowing everything you know now. That's like such an age-old dream. But it wouldn't go the way you hoped it would go."

Sure enough, "Fear of all Summers" quickly shuts down Summer's hope of breezing through high school again, because it turns out her classmates aren't impressed at all about her newfound attitude or maturity. Rather, the episode focuses on Summer's relationship with her mother, Beth, exploring how their being the same age impacts their dynamic. Beth initially likes having a daughter she can relate to better as a fellow adult, but Summer's new age doesn't just make her wiser; it makes it easier for her to insult Beth with harsh, passive-aggressive accuracy.

Beth ends up trying to erase Summer's memory of the past 17 years. Even though Summer has made clear she's happier now and she considers these memories a valuable part of her identity, Beth would prefer to have things back to normal so that she could have the upper hand in this relationship. It's the sort of thing Logan Roy would do on "Succession." He says he wants his kids to grow up and stop relying on his inheritance, but he actually wants them to rely on him so he can better control them. If Logan ever had the option of erasing his kids' memories to stifle their growth, he would take it in a second.

Thankfully, Beth changes her mind on wiping Summer's memory (she and Morty do it willingly at the end), so at least we know she's not quite as ruthless as the Roy family's patriarch. Still, it's disconcerting to realize the clearest Logan parallel in this show's "Succession"-inspired episode is not the obvious grandpa Rick, but Beth Harmon. Fans have been talking about a potential Evil Summer for a while now, but maybe it's Evil Beth we should be most concerned with.