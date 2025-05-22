Rick And Morty Season 8 Will Feature More Of Rick's Grossest Habit [Exclusive]

Despite the episodic nature of "Rick & Morty," the show's status quo has changed slightly over the years. The characters are nicer to Jerry (Chris Parnell), Morty (now voiced by Harry Belden) has gotten more confident, and Rick (now voiced by Ian Cardoni) is ever-so-slightly less of a drunken jerk. Recall that in his very first scene of the show, Rick drunkenly barges into Morty's bedroom, tripping around and spilling his beer all over the place. It's a lot harder to imagine season 7 Rick doing the same.

But for fans who miss the griminess of season 1, Cardoni has some promising news. "I will say in season 8, you're going to hear more burping, which means I've just had a lot more carbonated beverages in the booth to help me along with that," he told /Film's own Ethan Anderson in an interview. He continued, explaining:

"Any burp that you hear in my seasons are my genuine burps, and there is a [growing] library. Some of them are right captured in the middle of the line authentically. Other times, we'll just have a burp session at the end of a recording session, and then we'll just get a whole bunch of different ones. There's probably an entire MP3, minutes long, of just me burping and going, 'F*** you, Morty!' Whether they'll ever use them or not, there's a bunch of options there."

People often talk about the quality of actors' line deliveries, but nobody ever talks about the quality of their burp deliveries, and quite frankly, that's a shame. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if Cardoni's burp skills measure up to those of original Rick voice actor Justin Roiland. If Cardoni can get the burping right, he'll have fully won over any lingering skeptical viewers.