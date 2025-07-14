Before Fallout, Ella Purnell Starred In A Major Superhero Misfire
Best known now for her roles in dark TV shows like "Yellowjackets" and "Fallout," Ella Purnell is one of those performers whose filmography goes much further back than you'd think. She's the type of actor where you'll watch an older movie for the first time in a while and realize, "Wait, that was her?" I myself had that exact realization when I rewatched "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" for the first time since it came out in 2016. Elsewhere, on Twitter (sorry, X), it seems other people are having the same realization about the 2013 movie "Kick-Ass 2."
As "Kick-Ass" fans may recall, the superhero sequel featured a storyline about Mindy, aka Hit Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz), trying to transition from a life of fighting crime to one of navigating regular high school drama. In doing so, she runs afoul of mean girl Brooke (Claudia Lee), who bullies Mindy in ways that might come off as trivial but which nevertheless still hurt Mindy's feelings. One of Brooke's mean girl sidekicks is Dolce, played by Purnell. Dolce doesn't have much to do in this film, but rest assured that we're meant to see her as another shallow girl who very much deserves the same comeuppance Brooke receives.
And what is that comeuppance, exactly? Well, Mindy eventually pulls out a weapon she calls a "s**t stick," which makes people uncontrollably vomit and defecate the moment it touches them. In the middle of their lunch period, Mindy then proceeds to touch Brooke and Dulce with it, causing both girls to soil themselves in front of the entire school. Yeah, I know, "Kick-Ass 2" is not a good movie, but at least it allows us to watch a pre-fame Ella Purnell enjoy a few minutes of screen time.
Purnell had a thankless role in Kick-Ass 2, but she nailed it anyway
What's interesting about Purnell's "Kick-Ass 2" role is that the script gives her nothing to work with, but she makes it memorable anyway. She takes a role that's a less-compelling version of Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) from "Mean Girls" and elevates it with her innocent delivery of lines like, "But we were gonna go get high on bath salts at Logan's house!" Dolce is ultimately presented as a follower, someone who goes along with Brooke's cruel antics not because she herself is wicked but because she doesn't have her own sense of self yet. At least, that's my read on her based off the scraps of information "Kick-Ass 2" offers about the character.
Although Dolce is low on people's lists of the best Ella Purnell characters, you can see hints of her later, more famous roles here. Dolce's fake friend act to Mindy isn't that far from the way Jackie in "Yellowjackets" treats her pal Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) in the first few episodes. Granted, Jackie is a far more sympathetic (and complicated) character, but her subtle, oblivious condescension towards Shauna is something that's easy to imagine a slightly older Dolce being guilty of.
The "Yellowjackets" fandom was heavily divided in the early seasons over the Shauna vs. Jackie fallout, with a lot of members of the pro-Jackie side being swayed by how charming Purnell's performance was. Jackie was a flawed person, sure, but Purnell made her so likable anyway that fans (myself included) still harbor a grudge against Shauna two seasons later over how she treated her. "Yellowjackets" may have been eight years in the future when "Kick-Ass 2" released in theaters, but from Purnell's limited screen time, you can already see some of the qualities that would make her a star.