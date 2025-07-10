Poker Face Showrunner Shares The Wacky Episode Idea Too 'Cartoony' For The Show [Exclusive Interview]

In terms of the serialized elements of the story, how did you think about Charlie and Bill's relationship and the emotional fallout that she would be experiencing in the wake of his murder in episode 7? I know it wouldn't be fun for viewers to watch Charlie be heartbroken about that for several episodes in a row, but it seemed like their connection was so strong that it could have warranted that level of reaction. Did you guys have a conversation about that?

We knew we wanted Charlie to have a real romance because we hadn't seen that yet in season 1. She hooks up in season 1, but it's less [serious]. And so we wanted to explore that, and because of the nature of the show, he ends up getting killed.

What we do a lot on the show is we almost — and this is particularly for Charlie — we almost sketch a dance floor and then Natasha comes in and she knows the character and she's such a strong voice on the show, we kind of almost create space for her to come in and emphasize to the degree that Natasha feels warrants for the character to how much to lean into it. And so we don't over-determine it. We don't override it. Like in "The Sleazy Georgian," she has a line when she's talking to Manny, where she's just like, "Oh, it's great for you. You got married," and Manny's like, "Yeah, I never thought it'd happen to me." And she's like, "I thought I had someone," or "I had someone." That was all ad-libbed between the two actors. So that wasn't in the script. That was just Natasha pushing the scene to go a little bit further past the written point and having a good scene partner in Joel Garland. They'd worked together on "Orange is The New Black." And I think that was something that she wanted to explore in the character. We try to have a little bit of a light touch on some of the emotional elements, in a way. It's not a trauma-fest, maybe, type of show. Yeah, it's a complicated answer. We kind of try to get halfway there in the writing, and then Natasha then pushes it as much as she's feeling it.

Yeah. Corey Hawkins was so good in that episode. Do you remember any big scenarios this season where you were banging your head against a wall trying to figure out a solution to a problem and then finally cracked it?

Yeah, every episode. Every episode. It's really tricky. It's really, really tricky to — usually, when we're breaking an episode, act one goes pretty well. We're all pretty excited. New characters, we're introducing a new world, there's a murder. We're doing all that. Act two? Usually pretty fun. Like, "What's Charlie doing there? Oh, wouldn't it be fun if she's here or if she's there?" and we catch up and we write a scene with her, usually with the participants in act one. And then act three hits, where we have to get Charlie invested and get her on the path of solving it. And we inevitably are almost literally hitting our heads against the wall, because part of our mandate from Rian is don't repeat stuff from season 1. Like, "We did season 1. Don't fall into expectations." So we come up with solutions. Rian comes in multiple times each week, not just to give a thumbs up or thumbs down, but to reach in, tweak, change what we're breaking. So we're always kind of writing towards his enthusiasm. So finding new ways of, without repeating what we did in season 1, it's tricky.

And then it's also tricky — you'll think you have it in script form, and then you get to production and you realize, "Oh, to make it the 10 days, we actually have to cut six pages from the script." And lots of times, it's that detective thing that you'd broken, so you end up kind of fusing scenes together or beats together, and you're just crossing your fingers that if you're watching the show for the how-catch-em element, there's enough there to keep you interested. So it's a tricky thing because it's both a mystery show and it's a comedy show, and you need to give a s*** about the characters. And to serve all of that in an episode, sometimes an episode's 41 minutes, sometimes it's 50 minutes-plus, and it's supposed to be challenging, right? But it is definitely challenging.