Why Every Keanu Reeves Movie Was Once Banned In China

Keanu Reeves is one of the most famous American action stars, someone who can reliably boost a movie's box office returns. This reputation took a small hit a few years ago however, when Reeves drew the ire of one of Hollywood's biggest sources of revenue: China.

In March 2022, Reeves attended a pro-Tibet benefit concert, one that reportedly enraged Chinese nationalists. There was a major backlash against Reeves on Chinese social media platforms, which included calls to boycott his films. It's not clear how much this affected the Chinese box office returns of "The Matrix: Resurrections," which performed poorly in China for reasons that may have been similar to why it performed poorly in the US. The real damage to Reeves' box office potential happened a few weeks later, when China quietly scrubbed his movies from all their major streaming sites. Hit movies like "The Matrix," "Speed," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" were no longer available to Chinese viewers.

Reeves has never apologized for his support of Tibet however, nor has he really acknowledged the backlash much. Perhaps the video he made defiantly reciting the Alan Ginsberg poem "Pull My Daisy" was meant to be his final statement on the subject: