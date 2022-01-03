The Matrix Resurrections Crosses $100 Million At The Box Office, But It's Still A Major Disappointment

So, what went wrong here? First and foremost, the hybrid release strategy cuts into box office earnings. End of story. If "Matrix Resurrections" had gotten an exclusive theatrical release bringing things closer to a 50/50 domestic/international split, the movie might get closer to that $400 million number that would save it from losing a lot of money. Though just how much closer is kind of up in the air, given that the response to the movie has been mixed, to put it mildly.

The movie currently holds a 64% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes to go with a 63% audience score. While that's not outright bad, it's not suggesting that buzz is building in a must-see sort of way, as we've seen with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in recent weeks. Or, even circling back to Warner Bros., as we saw with "Dune" last year. Word of mouth didn't do this one any big favors. It also didn't help that "Resurrections" was released just one week after "No Way Home," another action-oriented genre film, which has been massively dominating the box office and over the weekend became one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, domestically.

Another issue is the fact that "The Matrix Revolutions" was released way back in 2003, meaning the franchise has been dormant for nearly two decades. Not to mention that the response to the original sequels to "The Matrix" was not all that great. Case in point, "The Matrix Reloaded" did gangbusters business ($738 million), but the response to that film and a lack of praise for the follow-up saw "Revolutions" earn significantly less ($427 million). While the sequels have their defenders, it is still "The Matrix" that has carried the franchise's legacy on its back for more than 20 years. Legacy sequels are tough to pull off, with "Incredibles 2" ($1.24 billion) and "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) serving as exceptions, not the rule in that department.

Lastly, and this is something I've monologued about a great deal before, that budget is a problem. $190 million is more than a lot of Marvel movies cost, and that all but guarantees that a movie needs to earn a ridiculous amount of money to be successful. Similar to what happened with "Blade Runner 2049," the financial burden placed upon this movie by its budget makes things exceedingly difficult. Granted, in this case, it's a sequel within a successful franchise, but the main point stands. Inflated budgets, especially in the modern marketplace, are a huge problem and studios need to find a way to tighten the pursestrings on some of these franchise flicks.