Dune Passes $100 Million At Domestic Box Office In Great Boost For The Spice Economy

In an unexpected turn of events, Warner Bros. and Legendary's sensational and spiritual spectacle "Dune" has surpassed $100 million at the domestic box office. This is a milestone achievement for the adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary science-fiction novel of the same name, and the second film from Warner Bros. and Legendary to hit the achievement this year, following "Godzilla vs. Kong."

With COVID-19 still raging, there are still fewer people going to the theaters than there were before the pandemic. For "Dune" to pull off a domestic gross of over $100 million is worthy of praise, especially since the film was also released day-and-date to stream on HBO Max for its first 31 days in theaters. "Dune" managed to cross the threshold on its 35th day of release due to a $400,000 boost in Thanksgiving screenings, hitting a milestone that took "Godzilla vs. Kong" 12 weeks to achieve.

"Dune" is projected to bring in $2.26 million over the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing the U.S/Canada total to roughly $102.4 million. The film will likely experience another boost shortly after, as it's heading back to IMAX on December 3, 2021. According to a report from Deadline, IMAX screenings were responsible for 22% of the film's $41 million opening weekend sales, and 20% of the overall domestic total.