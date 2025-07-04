John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Had A Massive Argument With The Studio Over One Note

Studio notes don't have the best reputation, and that's because a lot of the ones we hear about just seem, well, ridiculous. Consider, for example, that a clueless studio exec tried to cut the drumming from "Whiplash," The original "John Wick" wasn't immune from such suggestions, either. It didn't help that when the film was being produced back in the early 2010s, there was nothing to suggest it would even make its budget back let alone become a hit. Keanu Reeves was in a bit of a career lull and co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch were making their directorial debut. With that in mind, the studio likely felt a little more inclined to suggest changes, but it seems the notes didn't stop after the first movie, and one in particular it seems Stahelski has never forgotten.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski was asked if there was any studio note that he regretted taking. "On one particular 'John Wick,' I had a s**t fight over literally three minutes," he said. "Most studios, and even critics, have this weird thing about run times. Do you really give a f**k how long a movie is? The real question is: Are you bored?" In this instance it seems the studio wanted to shave off some time from the final cut of a "John Wick" movie, but that time seemed negligible at best. As Stahelski explained:

"They'll say, 'There's metadata that says people get bored with anything over two hours and 20 minutes.' No one's going to come out of a movie going, 'That movie is f*****g great, but it should have been a nice 2:36.' So when they said, 'You've got to cut three minutes,' I looked at them like, 'The audience gave it a 90 in a test score!'"

It's not clear which film the director is talking about. If it was the first, then the final "John Wick" runtime is 101 minutes, and while Stahelski didn't directly state that he took out three minutes of footage, he was asked about studio notes that he took, so it seems the original runtime might have been closer to 104 minutes. What exactly was cut also isn't clear, but considering the films all proved successful, it can't have been all that important.