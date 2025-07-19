Bradley Cooper Wanted A Marvel Star To Headline American Sniper Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Clint Eastwood made a movie about the Iraq War, based on the life of the most lethal sniper in U.S. military history, it was bound to court controversy. 2014's "American Sniper" told the story of real-life Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), who, after being deployed to Iraq, earns the nickname "Legend" for his elite sniping skills. Unfortunately, as the film shows, the enemy soon learns of the "legend" in their midst, which essentially places a big target on Kyle's back.

Insurgents aren't the only challenge he faces. Throughout "American Sniper" we're shown Kyle's experiences in war alongside his life back in the US. His wife, Taya (Sienna Miller), and two children wait for their father to return even as he becomes increasingly focused on his life as a soldier.

The accuracy of "American Sniper" has been called into question, mostly because it's based on Kyle's autobiography of the same name, which prompted controversy itself when it was first published. The late soldier, who was killed by ex-Marine Eddie Ray Routh at a Texas shooting range in 2013, was accused of embellishing the truth about his experiences in Iraq and exaggerating elements of the story, including his military record. These same criticisms were leveled against Eastwood's movie, alongside the charge that the filmmaker had produced a simple puff piece on Kyle and misrepresented the complexity of the Iraq War.

Regardless, "American Sniper" was a success by every other measure. It became the biggest January movie ever at the box office, grossing $547.6 million worldwide. The film landed six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor for Cooper. It only won for Best Sound Editing, but clearly the movie made an impact, and it's hard to argue that Cooper didn't give one of his best performances in the lead role. With that in mind, it's funny to think that the "Maestro" star initially wanted another Marvel actor to play Kyle: his "Guardians of the Galaxy" co-star Chris Pratt.