Michael Madsen Regretted Starring In A Major Kevin Costner Flop

Late character actor Michael Madsen's filmography is as varied as it is vast, with well over 300 acting credits to his name. Madsen brought a special something to every role, an edge of danger lurking behind his ice blue eyes, and it served him especially well in Westerns. Two of Madsen's very best performances are in Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2," which are Westerns/Western-adjacent, but there was one film in the Wild West he regretted starring in that turned out to be an absolute flop.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2004, Madsen shared the complicated choice he had to make when he decided to star as Virgil Earp, brother of the titular Wyatt (Kevin Costner) in the 1994 movie "Wyatt Earp." Ultimately, it came between him working with Tarantino once more in the director's second film, "Pulp Fiction," or starring in "Wyatt Earp," directed by Lawrence Kasdan. Of those two movies, only one was nominated for an Academy Award (and it didn't rhyme with "quiet burp"), so it's pretty obvious that he made the wrong choice, but was "Wyatt Earp" really that bad? Obviously, it's going to be a bit of a slog in comparison to the 1993 film "Tombstone," which starred Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and has become one of the all-time dad movies, but it's got some good performances and gorgeous vistas, at least.