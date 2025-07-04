Quentin Tarantino Almost Teamed Up Michael Madsen And John Travolta For A Crossover Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Michael Madsen was a character actor with many credits to his name, making his mark on cinema in everything from "WarGames" to the "James Bond" franchise in "Die Another Day." But he'll always be best remembered for his collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino, beginning with the filmmaker's breakthrough 1992 hit "Reservoir Dogs." While the two worked together again several times, they also nearly revisited Madsen's "Reservoir Dogs" character, Mr. Blonde.

Madsen's Mr. Blonde was immortalized thanks to the infamous torture scene in "Reservoir Dogs," but Mr. Blonde was just the character's code name for the sake of the heist that goes south in the film. His real name? Vic Vega. If that name sounds familiar it's because Tarantino has another character that bears that name in his filmography — namely, John Travolta's Vincent Vega, who helped anchor 1994's "Pulp Fiction." Yes, these two characters are related. They are brothers. Tarantino had, at one point, even intended to make a movie focused on the Vega siblings.

In light of Madsen's recent passing at the age of 67, it's worth looking back at this would-be spin-off, what it could have been, and why it never came to pass. For now and forever, it will be something that exists in the land of what could have been rather than what is.