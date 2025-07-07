The '80s Shogun Miniseries Is Hard To Watch Today

The 1980 "Shōgun" showrunner Bercovici stirred up some controversy last year when he criticized the new show for not prioritizing its American audience. "It's very technical and very difficult for an American audience to get their grips into it," he said. "I've talked to many people that have watched it, and they said, 'I had to turn it off because I don't understand it.' So the filmmakers of the new one really didn't care about the American audience."

That's an odd critique for a couple reasons, with one being that American audiences clearly loved the new show despite whatever Bercovici's friends seem to think. Although many viewers of the TV show came in not knowing much about 1600s Japan, they respected a show that trusted their intelligence. When it came to the more shocking aspects of samurai culture, American viewers proved themselves willing to either learn more or to simply embrace that confusion. The 2024 series didn't need to dumb things down, because the audience was largely willing to meet them at their level.

The other issue is that "Shōgun" (2024) was clearly a show with international ambitions, one that wanted to do right by its Japanese viewers as well as its American ones. It let its Japanese characters be co-protagonists alongside Blackthorne, a decision that was not only truer to the book but which made for a more nuanced, compelling story. Bercovici appreciated this to some extent, noting that he was "happy" they went a different direction "because I didn't want my show to be copied."

But regardless of whatever Bercovici has said, the 1980 miniseries is still worth a shot simply for its glimpse into how the American TV landscape has evolved. People often complain that American TV has been dumbed down over the years, but the difference between the '80 and '24 series proves this isn't as straightforward a trend as you'd think. You can also see, with the two series, the effect of a growing Japanese presence in American culture. Part of why American audiences were so on board with a more Japan-centric "Shōgun" is because Japanese shows and movies are far more popular with modern Americans than they were in 1980.

"Shōgun" (1980) showed the sort of approach a Japanese period drama would need to take to be successful in the United States; "Shōgun" (2024) showed how American audiences' needs (or rather, the perception of their needs) has changed in the subsequent few decades.