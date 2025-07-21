The Forgotten Family Drama You Didn't Realize Landman's Billy Bob Thornton Wrote

I know what you're thinking: today a movie like this would have a relentless Oscar campaign around it that could quickly turn it into schmaltz, emphasizing how a redneck comes to terms with and embraces his half-blackness at his old age. Perhaps they could've done that in the '90s as well, but fortunately, that's not the main focus of "A Family Thing." Sure, Earl is conflicted about his newly-discovered origin that muddles his entire identity, but despite all his anger and resentment, he makes an effort to get to know Ray even if he's hostile and aggrieved toward him at first.

Duvall plays Earl with pride and manliness but finds a way to let kindness and vulnerability seep through that hard shell he's been wearing for 60-odd years. He's as volatile and short-tempered as anyone would be in his shoes after such a revelation, but also respectful and considerate enough to not blame his brother (and his family) for the sins of his own (especially his father's). Given Duvall's multi-layered performance, it's not that surprising that the seed of the story actually came from him (according to Epperson), having wanted to play a half-black character for some time. But it wouldn't work as well as it does without Jones, who brings to life the kind of old-fashioned, strict yet tender-hearted African-American you don't see much anymore.

When they meet, Ray hates Earl since he's always been blaming him for his mother's death. But he gradually warms up to the man because he senses that his intentions and emotions are pure — coming from a place of confusion, curiosity, and feeling lost. There's a scene where the two men share stories of their childhood, the Korean War they served in, and the losses they've suffered. They open up to each other in a way that makes their differences, hatred, and skin colour secondary. They talk as two human beings connected by blood but separated by time, trying to find common ground and build a bond. And when they do, it feels like old Hollywood magic that caresses the soul like nothing else. They have no agendas, ulterior motives, or anything to gain other than a connection. It's meaningful cinema at its best.