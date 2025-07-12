How William Shatner Responded To Star Trek's Cult Status 5 Years After The Show Was Canceled

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As any Trekkie can tell you, "Star Trek" wasn't terrifically popular during its initial run. The series' fans were passionate but frustratingly scant, keeping its ratings low. "Star Trek" was originally set to be canceled after its second season, but a concerted letter-writing campaign kept it on the air for one more season before it ended in 1969. It then sauntered off into the night, and show creator Gene Roddenberry moved on to other things.

Luckily, that third season gave "Star Trek" enough raw volume (the show ran for 79 episodes total) that it could land a few sweet, long-term syndication deals. As a result, "Star Trek" was re-run incessantly into the early 1970s, allowing new audiences to discover the series and old audiences to become obsessed. VCRs weren't yet common in the early 1970s, but the show's ubiquity on TV allowed fans to memorize the tiniest details. It wouldn't take too long for "Star Trek" to become a cult hit. The first official "Star Trek" convention was then held in New York in 1972. From then on, the franchise was firmly entrenched in the pop consciousness in perpetuity.

Way back in 1975, however, the stars of "Star Trek" were facing a still-changing pop media landscape. Their show had been canceled, but, thanks to the reruns and the conventions, they were becoming celebrities. William Shatner, who played the boldly decisive Captain Kirk on the series, even appeared on Geraldo Rivera's interview program "Good Night America" in '75 to talk about the popularity of "Star Trek" and what it was like to meet obsessive fans. More than anything, Shatner was baffled by the phenomenon. Fans, he explained, could recite lines from "Star Trek" that he had forgotten years before. Why, Shatner wondered, were people still interested? He couldn't figure it out.

And, no, he never seriously yelled at "Star Trek" fans to get a life. In the 1975 interview, he seemed very complimentary to the Trekkies in attendance.