Why William Shatner's 1986 SNL Appearance Left Some Star Trek Fans Furious

William Shatner played the beloved Captain Kirk in the "Star Trek" franchise on and off for nearly 30 years, but he wasn't always comfortable with the role. The shows and films themselves were fine; the issue was that he didn't quite know how to handle the fandom. He was bewildered by all the dressing up and the seemingly-obsessive questions fans asked him; at one point, fans attempted to tear off his clothes as he was walking out of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and at another point someone tried to shoot him at a fan event in Germany.

Simply put: by 1986, Shatner was getting sick of the Trekkies, so when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" that year he decided to let them have it. He played himself in a sketch at a "Star Trek" convention where he snapped at the fans, telling them, "Get a life! ... For crying out loud, it's just a TV show. I mean, look at the way you're dressed... You've turned an enjoyable little job I did as a lark for a few years into a colossal waste of time."

The sketch was controversial to say the least. Although many Trekkies found it mean-spirited, the subsequent decades of increasingly toxic fandom behavior around all sorts of franchises have made Shatner's outburst seem more sympathetic. We've had so many examples to learn from of just how unhealthy fandoms can get, so when Shatner talks about how "Star Trek" fans made him uncomfortable it's easy to believe him.

At the same time, the sketch was pretty harsh, with Shatner shaming the fans for having never "kissed a girl" and "living in their parents' basements." The sketch was popular outside the "Star Trek" fandom — not necessarily because it was pointing out the dangers of parasocial relationships with actors, but because it was seen as a cool guy picking on a group of nerds. It was the epitome of low-art, easy-target humor.

It didn't just upset the fans; Rod Roddenberry, the son of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry, told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2021 interview, "I never really appreciated that skit because I think it was demeaning to the fans. I think it was disrespectful, especially for a character who was an open-minded, intelligent leader." He also added, "I don't condemn it in any way. It's 'Saturday Night Live,' and it's all fun."