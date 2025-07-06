The Single Worst Thing The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Gang Has Ever Done

The five main characters on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," known as "the gang," are easily among the most monstrous people in sitcom history, which makes it incredibly difficult to narrow down the single worst thing they've ever done. All the way back in the very first season, Charlie (Charlie Day) pretended to have cancer, the guys made a fake jihad video, and Mac (Rob McElhenney) claimed to have killed an abortion clinic doctor in order to have sex with a pro-life protester, and things have only escalated from there.

The show is now going into its 17th season, having been on the air for 20 years, and in all of that time the gang have done enough terrible things to put the combined casts of "Seinfeld" and "Friends" to shame. If we're putting it purely in legal terms, there's arson, imitation of a police officer, cocaine distribution, numerous instances of assault, statutory rape, and murder, and that's not even counting the time they locked all of their enemies in their burning apartment.

There's one scene in "It's Always Sunny" season 13 that took the gang's truly unhinged behavior to new heights (or lows, depending on how you look at it), and we get to see it all depicted on screen in bloody, brutal fashion. While Frank (Danny DeVito) putting dead bodies in soup is pretty horrific and it's uncomfortable to even get into the logistics behind Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and "the implication," watching Mac and Charlie violently beat multiple children, possibly to death, has to be the worst thing the gang has ever done.