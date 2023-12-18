Danny DeVito's Ritual For Becoming Frank Disturbed One It's Always Sunny Co-Star

Frank Reynolds is one of the most deranged characters in the history of television, taking performer Danny DeVito's lewd, lascivious Louie DePalma character from "Taxi" and turning it up to 11. DeVito plays him as a total human disaster, complete with animal-like grunts, belches, and gurgles. It's hard not to laugh at Frank, but it might feel altogether different being in the same room with him, which is what happened to one "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-star early on in the series. DeVito isn't a method actor by any stretch of the imagination, but he does have a warm-up routine that helps him become Frank, and it totally freaked out one actor while filming the season 2 episode "Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom."

On "The Always Sunny Podcast," where series stars, writers, and producers Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney are joined by writer and producer Megan Ganz to discuss all things "It's Always Sunny," the group discussed that uncomfortable moment with a special guest to the podcast. Thankfully the moment was brief and said co-star has become friendly with DeVito in the time since, but it's hard to blame anyone for being shocked by DeVito in full Frank mode.