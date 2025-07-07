The Batman Actor You Didn't Realize Had A Cameo In Young Sheldon

Sheldon Cooper is no stranger to the world of comic book superheroes, and "The Big Bang Theory" often featured cameos from legends in the world of nerd culture. It should come as no surprise, then, that "Young Sheldon" continued the tradition. The spinoff series was a prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," following Sheldon Cooper throughout his childhood — and, later, college years — including his introduction to comic books. The fourth episode of season 1, "A Therapist, a Comic Book, and a Breakfast Sausage," saw Sheldon start reading X-Men comics, beginning a lifelong love of superheroes.

Sheldon's love of superheroes would continue from this point on, becoming a major part of who he was moving forward. In "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon had often been seen dressed as the Flash, visiting the local comic book store, or wearing comic-inspired t-shirts. "Young Sheldon" also drew upon Sheldon's affinity for comic books in several key moments of character development. One such instance saw him receiving some imagined advice from Batman, as the DC hero spoke to Sheldon from the pages of a comic.

"Young Sheldon," season 3, episode 10, "Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib," saw Sheldon faking illness to get out of a school swim test. While reading a Batman comic in bed, the Caped Crusader scolded Sheldon for lying to his mother and not eating her soup. What's more, this imagined speech was delivered by a genuine Batman voice actor — Diedrich Bader.