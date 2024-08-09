The Caped Crusader Does Two Things We Rarely See In Batman Stories

This article contains spoilers for "Batman: Caped Crusader."

"Batman: Caped Crusader" had a lot to live up to, as the legacy of "Batman: The Animated Series" has loomed large over every single DC animated project for the past 30 years. Thankfully, Bruce Timm has done it again, and he has not only delivered a worthy spiritual successor to "The Animated Series," but delivered the scariest, most mature Batman story in years with "Caped Crusader."

The show has a fantastic portrayal of Gotham City and crime within its zip code, at times echoing the brilliance of "Gotham Central." It boasts exquisite animation by Studio IAM and Studio Grida, with a production design that is reminiscent of "Batman: The Animated Series" while also standing out as its own take on the Batman mythos.

More than anything else, it is a show that brings the titular Caped Crusader to places we rarely see in animation or live-action adaptations — though the comics do often tough on this. It gives us a creepy Bruce Wayne who is genuinely scary as Batman and a Batman who constantly fails. This last one makes "Batman: The Caped Crusader" something of a spiritual prequel to Matt Reeves' "The Batman," as Bruce is clearly very early in his tenure as the Dark Knight — even earlier than what we see in Reeves' movie.