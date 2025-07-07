After Jurassic World Rebirth, There's Only One Way Forward For The Franchise

The "Jurassic World" franchise has raked in billions over the years, but with diminishing critical returns. When you're making that kind of money, it's tempting to say that reviews and general sentiment don't matter much. But as the series enters a new, post-second-trilogy era with the release of the back-to-basics "Jurassic World Rebirth," more questions arise. How long can the franchise continue on the merits of its core concept alone? And what exactly is the plan for the future as the story strays ever farther from the rich narrative soil of Michael Crichton's original novels?

"Rebirth," for my money, doesn't substantially answer those questions. While overall critical reactions have been mixed, the film clearly isn't a home run, and the story department is where it lacks most severely. The new characters introduced are, for the most part, poorly drawn action figures with little depth or ties to the larger fictional world around them. The story also doesn't set anything up for future films, other than some general shifts in the ecological landscape of the neo-dino age. It hardly seems like a kickoff point for a new trilogy, but if "Rebirth" makes anywhere near the amount of money its predecessors have, there will certainly be more films, despite the aforementioned narrative soil being farmed so aggressively that very little nutritional value remains.

My proposal is simple: A cover crop in the form of a big-budget "Jurassic World" streaming series. The franchise has already found serialized success with the animated "Camp Cretaceous" and "Chaos Theory" shows on Netflix, and NBCUniversal has an ideal home for a live-action series on Peacock.