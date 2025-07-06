Michael B. Jordan Was The Best Part Of HBO's Worst Sci-Fi Movie

"There must be something in books, something we can't imagine, to make a woman stay in a burning house; there must be something there. You don't stay for nothing."

These words from Ray Bradbury's fiery, prophetic "Fahrenheit 451" underline our innate connection with literature and how instinctual it is to want to protect such artistic legacies. In this 1953 book, Bradbury's America is a dystopian one, where all books are outlawed and burned by firemen, who exist to eradicate any ideas that are deemed dangerous by an authoritarian state. One such fireman, Guy Montag, gradually realizes that book burning cannot exist in a vacuum — it is an act that actively enforces censorship and infringes upon individual and collective freedom. Distressed and disillusioned by his contribution to such a ghoulish practice, Guy quits his job and decides to do everything in his power to preserve books and the precious literary worlds they contain. But the path ahead of him is dangerous and unpredictable, as people around him seem content with the state of the world, and are gleefully complacent with doing what they're told.

"Fahrenheit 451" also draws a connection between the increasing disdain for books and shorter attention spans, where authoritarian states use technology to control mass media and shape public opinion. Bradbury's book also predicts technological gadgets that are commonplace today (everything from massive flat-panel televisions to wireless earphones), although they are framed as distractions created to discourage the masses from engaging in critical thought. Considering how ban-happy some parts of the world are, especially when it comes to fiction (an example being the constant, arbitrary banning of Stephen King books in school libraries), "Fahrenheit 451" feels more like a prophetic warning than speculative fiction. It anticipates our obsession with our screens and a societal bent towards whatever demands the shortest attention spans.

When Ramin Bahrani (who helmed the underrated 2013 drama, "At Any Price") decided to adapt "Fahrenheit 451" for HBO, he knew that retelling such a powerful story would prove to be tricky. Bahrani noted that we already live in the world that Bradbury cautions us against, where virtual realities (including social media) often take precedence over solitary pursuits like reading books. However, book reading has also been commodified at the same time, as it has been redefined as a status symbol or a marker of rampant consumerism on certain corners of the internet. In a column for The New York Times, Bahrani wrote that "owning books becomes an act of rebellion," as it is impossible not to engage with digital media that wants to snuff out critical thinking (as we're digitally overstimulated at all times).

Regrettably, this nuanced perspective does not carry over to the HBO adaptation, as Bahrani's "Fahrenheit 451" fizzles. Although there is one bright spot: Michael B. Jordan, who stars alongside Michael Shannon.