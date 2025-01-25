Why Stephen King's Books Are Banned In Florida Schools

When a society starts banning books, it's a sure sign trouble is on the way or has already arrived.

When the Nazis began banning and burning books in 1930s Germany, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, "Books cannot be killed by fire. People die, but books never die." Viewing the Third Reich as a threat not just to democratic rule but also humanity in general, Roosevelt added, "No man and no force can take from the world the books that embody man's eternal fight against tyranny. In this war, we know books are weapons."

It is now 2025 in the United States, and trouble has crossed the threshold and tracked muddy ignorance all over the nation's living room. What happens next is a source of profound worry for anyone who paid attention to President Donald J. Trump's campaign promises of prosecuting those who've challenged him in government and/or in print. All we can do is wait and see if he follows through on these threats.

In the meantime, we can look to the unsettling rise in book banning across the country as a chilling preview of coming attractions. According to the free-speech advocate PEN America, book bans in U.S. public schools nearly tripled over the 2023-2024 academic year. Meanwhile, a 2024 report from the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom showed a record 4,000-plus unique titles had been targeted for banning the year prior.

One author who's been under increasing fire from censors is Stephen King. This, sadly, makes sense given that he's one of the most prolific writers working today, and he specializes in the oft-controversial genre of horror. But some of the King books (many of which have been turned into great movies) that have been removed from public schools, particularly in the currently deep red state of Florida, aren't horror at all and contain little in the way of objectionable material. So, what gives?