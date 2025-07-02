Here's How Ironheart Cast That Actor As The Latest Marvel Big Bad [Exclusive]

As Hall was wrapping up his interview (which you'll be able to hear in full on tomorrow's episode of the /Film Weekly podcast), he asked the EPs about why they chose to make Mephisto the major villain of "Ironheart." For Nagelhout, it was a surprisingly "serendipitous" match of seemingly disparate characters:

"Initially, there was conversation of following the comics, which involves leading to Dormammu, who is, in publishing, the entity behind Parker's powers. But as we explored that and as we sort of broke down what that would look like, we realized that there was a better thematic match with Mephisto. And as surprising as that is for an 'Ironheart' series [...] he just fit right into the themes of the show. The nature of ambition, the nature of what you will sacrifice for your ambitions, the cost of things, selfishness versus selflessness — it was all inherent to the storytelling we were already building."

As for getting Cohen to play an MCU villain, Ohanian credits Angela Barnes, who directed the final three episodes of "Ironheart," for pitching the comedic genius who gave us such gloriously goofy creations as Ali G, Brüno, and Borat. "Sacha was amazing, man," said Ohanian. "He was really gung-ho. He and his whole team read the comics and really got into the character and then helped develop some of the various looks."

When asked the difficult question of where "Ironheart" could potentially go from here, Ohanian had this to say:

"Riri's journey starts at a certain place and ends in such a crazy different place, especially if you think about what happens then and the ramifications for the rules of the MCU in general. I just can't wait to see her in another situation, and see how much of what she's going through is public, how much of it's secret. But again, like Zoie said, that's an open door. And just like with Zoie, I have every faith that we're going to see that come up. And whether it's another show or a season or movie or whatever it is, I know that when we see Riri, it's going to be a whole different version of her we've got to contend with."

This is all disappointingly vague, but the MCU seems to have moved on from this iteration of "Ironheart." It's a shame, because the series holds an impressive 86% fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, and seems to be hitting the Marvel sweet spot as far as fans are concerned. We'll just have to wait and see if the MCU throws a surprise save to rescue Riri and Natalie.

"Ironheart" is streaming now on Disney+.