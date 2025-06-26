Marvel's Ironheart Resurrects The Most Horrifying Feature Of 1990s Technology

This article contains spoilers for "Ironheart" season 1, episode 1 — "Take Me Home."

"Ironheart" closes the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5, and arrives into a troubled Marvel TV landscape. This is a time of Kevin Feige admitting things went sideways after "Avengers: Endgame," and as such, not the ideal time for a new MCU series to drop. That's a shame, because Chinaka Hodge's Disney+ show is an absolute breath of fresh air that combines Marvel's high-octane sci-fi antics with a deep sense of community and humanity.

"Ironheart" episode 1 ("Take Me Home") quickly establishes that the show is only a "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" spin-off in the sense that it features Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and briefly references her "internship abroad." This is not a show full of vibranium and vast resources — on the contrary, the very first moments see Riri kicked out of MIT after the latest in a series of dangerous incidents her trial-and-failure methods have caused. Unperturbed, Riri attempts to leave with her power armor, which she views as her property despite its MIT labeling ... only to promptly crash and burn, forcing her to start her gadgeteer genius aspirations effectively from scratch.

All of this is excellent material for a season that will bring Riri back to her roots and truly introduce her to the fans. For people who owned and/or operated a PC in the late 1990s, the exact way Riri ends up crashing her fancy MIT-stamped armor also features an extremely relatable Easter egg: The AI assistant of the Ironheart armor — an animated pencil called TRVOR (voiced by James J.A. Houle) — is clearly a thinly concealed riff on Clippy, the much-maligned Microsoft Office desktop assistant that debuted in 1996.