The One Big Difference Between The Yellowstone Spin-Offs 1883 And 1923

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise is unified in its themes of survival, family, capitalism, and the environment, but each show boasts its own distinct qualities to separate it from the pack. Each series takes place during a different time period, all of which pose unique threats, problems, and obstacles for the Dutton family. That said, "1883" and "1923" feel more closely connected as they feature some of the same characters and similar storylines (which we will get to later), but Taylor Sheridan believes that there is one key difference between both the "Yellowstone" prequel series.

According to Sheridan, "1883" and "1923" both deal with the topic of expansion, albeit in different ways. "1883" centers around pioneers traveling across the American West to make their fortunes, but it ends in disaster for most of them. Meanwhile, "1923" depicts an Africa where Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) makes a living as a hunter while rich English people go on safaris and drink champagne, which is less stressful. Sheridan believes that "1883" is more fatalistic in its approach to the topic, while "1923" is more rooted in romanticism. As he told Deadline:

"I started reading about these people living in Africa, attempting but failing to duplicate the American expansion in a place that was where we all came from... Nairobi was this incredible colonial, and I say incredible only that they had built this playground for the elite in the middle of where we evolved, and the danger of the place was the allure. It was wickedly dangerous, and there's a romanticism, as opposed to the fatalism of '1883.'"

Sheridan added that the 1920s is regarded as a romantic era, which comes through in "1923." However, don't go into it expecting a series that's devoid of horrific moments, as Sheridan doesn't make life easy for its characters.