One Piece: Monkey D. Luffy's Family Tree Explained

"One Piece" is one of the most legendary anime of modern time, one of the best-selling works of fiction of all time with an influential story, which makes watching its many episodes and movies a daunting task. Still, once you embark on the journey, it is an exhilarating, hilarious, silly, emotional, rousing tale of friendship, adventure, and fighting the government (seriously).

Created by Eiichiro Oda, "One Piece" follows the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they seek the legendary treasure called One Piece. The series is filled with relatable and memorable characters, each with an increasingly more tragic backstory that will constantly bring tears to your eyes.

Oda created a fleshed-out and lived-in world with a vast sense of history that is meticulously expanded and revealed with every story arc. Like "Lord of the Rings," there is a sense that we're seeing but the final chapter in a much, much longer tale that started centuries prior. This helps make the story of Monkey D. Luffy feel like it doesn't just stop when the audience isn't watching, but instead is comprised of many independently moving parts that carry on off-screen.

Take the way we learn about Luffy's family. It took over 300 episodes of the anime for the audience to finally learn of Luffy's grandfather, and by that point, we had already seen him in his own little excursion — though the live-action series makes the reveal much, much earlier. Every time, Eiichiro Oda reveals things about the world in a way that doesn't just add a layer to our main characters, but that expands the world by hinting at stories happening elsewhere.

Luffy's family is particularly important because "One Piece" is part of a time-honored tradition in anime and manga of having a nepo baby for a protagonist. Here, the Monkey family is not just comprised of famous people but some of the most influential and powerful figures in all of the "One Piece" universe. Let's explore Luffy's family tree and how they are impacting the story.

Be warned, there are some heavy spoilers ahead for "One Piece."