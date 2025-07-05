How Much How I Met Your Mother's Ted Mosby Would Make As An Architect

If you're anything like me, you can't watch a TV show without wondering how much money the main characters are making. This question is naturally followed by wondering how much their apartment costs, how much their parents must be funding their lifestyles, and whether any of this is realistic at all, especially with shows taking place in New York City or Los Angeles.

Of all the major sitcoms of the past 30 years, "How I Met Your Mother" might be one of the least realistic. At least "Friends" explained that Monica's luxurious apartment was rent-controlled and illegally sublet from her grandmother, but "HIMYM" never explains how Ted and Marshall (the latter of whom is still a student for the first two seasons) can afford that beautiful Upper West Side apartment. Combine this with the silliness of Barney's career (he makes "16 craploads" a year doing basically nothing) and Robin's teen popstar background, and it's clear "HIMYM" doesn't want us to think seriously about the characters' finances.

This "don't think about it" approach is most glaring with Lily's financial situation in season 2. For the first six episodes, she's a newly single person forced to find a new home in NYC with a kindergarten teacher's salary and tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt. This must've been stressful, but the show never seriously deals with what she's going through. The show jokes at one point that Marshall is the "settler" in his relationship with Lily, but Lily's marriage to him is the only thing saving her from total financial ruin.

The only character whose financial situation is somewhat grounded is Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor). We can sort of understand why Ted can afford that apartment because he actually has a solid job as early as the pilot. Still, exactly how much income is Ted taking home each season as an architect, and does his lifestyle throughout the show truly check out?