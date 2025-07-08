The Powerpuff Girls: Everything We Know About The Canceled Live-Action Reboot

The "gritty young-adult remake" was all the rage back in 2020. The success of "Riverdale" had opened the floodgates, leading to similar but perhaps less well-thought-out series like Netflix's "Fate: The Winx Saga" (adapting the early 2000s cartoon "Winx Club") and DC's "Titans" (that's right, Robin is a straight-up murderer now). Some, like "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (a reboot of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"), were more successful than others. But the gold rush to find the next nostalgic children's property to darkify was on, so it was both baffling and entirely unsurprising when news broke of a gritty, live-action reboot of "The Powerpuff Girls" being announced at The CW.

The venue was the only thing that made that wild pitch somewhat easier to swallow. As the home of "Riverdale," The CW was effectively ground zero for the "What if Ben 10 went to Euphoria High?" approach to TV writing. Even still, the chosen subject felt a bit too out of left field for the network's vivid brand of teen angst, and the world watched with bated breath.

In the end, we never got that gritty, live-action "Powerpuff Girls" reboot, dubbed simply "Powerpuff" (oh yes, so much more mature) prior to its cancellation in 2023. Before that point, though, the series went a lot farther than you might expect, with full casting and a complete pilot written and filmed. Clearly, the result was off the mark.

Here's everything we know about what went wrong with the live-action "Powerpuff Girls" show.