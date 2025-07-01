Star Trek Actors From Multiple Eras Appeared In A Forgotten Britney Spears Movie

There are different kinds of stardom. There's the level of fame one achieves by simply being newsworthy for whatever reason in their chosen field (be it movies, music, or masonry), there's the crossover success one attains by appealing to millions of people from different demographics (be they based on age, race, or ethnicity), and then there's the supernova stardom that makes musicians want to become actors, actors become musicians, and athletes become both (typically to their detriment).

As the world entered the 21st century, there were few people more famous than Britney Spears. The teen idol had knocked out two multi-platinum albums, "... Baby One More Time" and "Oops! ... I Did It Again," and caused something of a scandal with her sexy schoolgirl music video for the title track of the former. The provocation worked sensationally in her favor: The public was obsessed with Spears, which led to her landing a hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" and, predictably, the starring role in a feature film.

Having been a cast member of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" (which also introduced the public to future stars like Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Keri Russell), acting shouldn't have been considered a stretch for Spears. After all, her magnetic music video performances provided irrefutable evidence that the camera adored her. Spears had the potential to hit the motion picture big time, as former pop legends Elvis Presley, Diana Ross, and Cher had done. But what no one could've predicted in 2002 was that her movie star debut would essentially mark the end of her film acting career while also being an accidental showcase for "Star Trek" actors past and future. Because who makes predictions like that?